MANILA, Philippines – Baron Geisler is now a dad. On Monday, January 20, Baron posted photos of his daughter Talitha Cumi with wife Jamie Marie after she gave birth in Cebu.

"I'm in love," Baron captioned the photo along with the hashtags #Imagine, #TalithaCumiGeisler, #LittleGirlArise, and#ThankYouJesus.

Baron confirmed that he and Jamie were expecting a child back in October. The two got married in civil rites in September, with a church wedding scheduled sometime this year.