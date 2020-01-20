MANILA, Philippines – Actors James Reid and Nadine Lustre on Monday, January 20, confirmed that they had broken up, following weeks of rumors on entertainment sites and social media.

In a joint statement aired on Tonight With Boy Abunda, the longtime on-screen duo said: "It's true that we have split up but not for all the reasons that are being spread on the tabloids and social media but because after quiet and mature conversations, we decided to focus on ourselves not only for our careers but more for our personal growth as we are still young and we want to achieve as much as we can." (JaDine: A timeline)

The two said they are on "good terms" and are still "really good friends." James and Nadine also said that they will "continue to work with each other especially when it comes to music."

The pair also thanked their fans for their support "now and in the future."

The year 2020 started off with a Pep report that claimed the two had broken up, citing sources. Their fans immediately dug up photos that seem to contradict Pep's claims, particularly that the two had spent the holidays apart.

Days later, The Philippine Star's Ricky Lo, in a column, insisted that the Pep report was true. Lo, in the print version of his column, mentioned Nadine's past mental health issues in discussing the supposed breakup. It was this detail that riled Nadine up, prompting her to lambast Lo on her Instagram account.

She said then that Lo's claims – from the breakup to the supposed reason the two were keeping it discreet – were untrue.

Nadine has always been open about her "[struggle] with depression." She wrote in the past: "If you ever hit rock bottom, don't be ashamed of opening up to your loved ones. If anyone understands and cares about what you're going through, it's them. You are who/what you say you are."

Nadine and James are collectively known as "JaDine," a showbiz love team whose love story has blossomed both on- and off-screen. The two have both been very open albeit lowkey about their relationship. They have been tagged "Team Real" by their fans.

Nadine and James are among the biggest stars in Philippine entertainment today. – Rappler.com