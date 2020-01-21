MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters wed former football star Tim Tebow. The two married in a ceremony in South Africa last week.

People reported that the 30-minute ceremony was held in La Paris Estate in Cape Town, South Africa. For the ceremony, Demi-Leigh wore a wedding gown from David's Bridal. Tim wore a tuxedo by Antar Levar.

In the interview with People, Demi-Leigh said they went for "traditional."

"We wanted to look back at the wedding and see that it was intimate, elegant, and traditional. We definitely wanted it to be something that we could look back on and know that nothing was dated. We want to remember this day for the rest of our lives," said Demi-Leigh, who is South Africa's second Miss Universe.

The couple posted photos and highlights from the wedding and the reception that followed.

Tim proposed to Demi-Leigh in 2019 at his family's home in Florida. The two met when Demi-Leigh was still the reigning Miss Universe. – Rappler.com