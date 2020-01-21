MANILA, Philippines – Not even Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo are safe from the ultimate invasive tita question of "when are you getting married?"

The reel-and-real life couple responded to the question in an interview on TV Patrol, saying that they have discussed the prospect of marriage, at the same time pointing out that they're still young.

"'Di mo pwedeng hindi iniisip yun, pero kaya nga tayo nagttrabaho (You can't not think about it, but that's why we work)," Daniel said.

"Yeah napaguusapan yung sa future but ngayon kasi 23 palang ako, 24 siya so tinatake advantage namin habang bata (yes, we talk about the future, but now, I'm only 23 years old, he's 24, so we're taking advantage of [our youth])," Kathryn added.

The two previously opened up on their relationship, saying at a press conference in August 2018 that they would both like to be married by the time they turn 30.

Daniel and Kathryn have been together for over 6 years now. They were first launched as a loveteam in 2012 with the film 24/7 In Love.

They have since starred in several box office hits, including She's Dating the Gangster and The Hows of Us. In 2016, they first told the public that they were "exclusively dating."

After working on separate projects in 2019, the two are set to make their loveteam comeback in the upcoming ABS-CBN teleserye, Tanging Mahal. – Rappler.com