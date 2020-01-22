MANILA, Philippines – James Reid and Nadine Lustre announced their breakup on January 20, and the internet has not been okay since.

The ex-couple’s split has given rise to countless memes, the unofficial cancellation of Valentine’s Day, on a more serious note, several rumors involving other parties that supposedly came between the long-time lovers. (READ: JaDine: A timeline)

One of these people is dancer Issa Pressman, whose name was dragged into the issue after people alleged that she and James had been flirting and even kissing behind Nadine’s back – with one Twitter user even posting a video supposedly showing the two holding hands while Nadine was right beside them (we watched the video – James and Issa’s interactions seem innocuous).

Others also believe that Issa and James are abroad currently together – but based on their respective Instagram accounts, Issa is in Amsterdam, while James is in California.

Heartbroken JaDine fans came for Issa online, but Issa’s sister, actress Yassi Pressman, was quick to jump to her defense.

Posting a photo of her and Nadine on Instagram on Wednesday, January 22, Yassi said “hindi po papatol ang kapatid ko sa mga sinasabi ninyo. Pero bilang Ate, hindi ko naman po yata kayang panuorin na patuloy po siyang binabato ng mga masasakit na salita dahil nananahimik siya.”

(My sister will not respond to what you are saying. But as her big sister, I can’t watch as you continue to bash her as she remains quiet.)

“This was me and nadz last night, watching how some of us become cruel over untrue statements,” Yassi continued. “Initially we all laughed about how crazy the things that woke us up yesterday were, and then.... they started getting out of hand, at di na yun tama (it’s not right anymore)…”

Yassi said that they just wanted to ignore the bashing, “but we decided to post something because cyber-bullying is not okay, it is never okay.”

“Be careful with the words you say, and things you THINK are true on social media. They're not always the truth. Do not be so quick to point fingers, when you do not have the proper information,” she said, adding the hashtag #thinkbeforeyouclick.

She ended her post by saying they – presumably Nadine, her sister, and the rest of their group of friends – are all okay, and that she hopes everyone else is too.

“Let's respect everyone,” Yassi said. – Rappler.com