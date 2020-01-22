MANILA, Philippines – The movie about the life of Regal Entertainment producer Lily Montiverde is officially in full swing. On Wednesday, January 22, Judy Ann Santos, who will play the role of the movie producer, posted a photo with the woman herself.

"This is it! It’s finally happening! My mother Lily.. her brilliance, passion and love for the showbiz industry is undeniable. She is the reason why I am here.. It’s an honor to be able to know you more with this project," she said. (READ: Erik Matti to make movie about Regal Films producer Mother Lily Monteverde)

Judy Ann has starred in several Regal Entertainment features such as Kung Maibabalik Ko Lang, Nasaan Ka Nang Kailangan Kita?, Mano Po 2: My Home, Sabel, and Aishite Imasu 1941: Mahal Kita.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Judy Ann Agoncillo (@officialjuday) on Jan 22, 2020 at 12:42am PST

A photo of Judy Ann and Mother Lily with director Erik Matt, movie producer Dondon Montiverde and Roselle Monteverde was also posted on the Regal Entertainment Facebook page.

"‪#Mother (The Story of Mother Lily Monteverde) filming soon to be directed by Erik Matti, Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo as Mother Lily," read the caption.



On Instagram, Erik Matti said he's long wanted to make the movie. He met with Dondon and Roselle many times to convince them to do the movie.

"Mother Lily/Regal Entertainment has a very interesting, epic and crazy life story worth every cent to show on the big screen. But aside from her emotional journey in her personal life, her story could also give us a history and timeline on the rise and fall, growth and decline of our Philippine cinema and why we are where we are now. That’s what makes this a perfect subject for a movie that wants to explore the insights on a specific culture of art and entertainment in a third world country. "

View this post on Instagram A post shared by erikmatti (@erikmatti) on Jan 22, 2020 at 12:26am PST

Mother Lily, 81, has been producing movies ince since 1960's, whe she established Regal Films. She has produced over 300 films, including the Mano Po franchise.

The movie based on Mother Lily is Judy Ann's latest movie project. She recently won the Best Actress award at the Metro Manila Film Festival for the movie Mindanao. — Rappler.com