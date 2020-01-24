MANILA, Philippines – K-pop sensation BTS will perform at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards the award-giving body anounced late Thursday, January 23.

BTS will perform during a special segment called “Old Town Road All-Stars.” The septet will join “Old Town Road” singers Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, as well as Diplo, Mason Ramsey, “and other surprise guests.” The song, originally by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, has been remixed several times over.

The segment features several artists who’ve been featured artists in different versions of the song. An “Old Town Road – Seoul Town Road” remix featuring BTS’ RM was released in 2019.

The second special segment during the awards show features the song “I Sing The Body Electric” from the movie Fame to pay tribute to Grammy executive producer Ken Ehrlich. Performers for this segment include Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr, and John Legend joined by Debbie Allen, Joshua Bell, Common, Misty Copeland, Lang Lang, Cyndi Lauper, Ben Platt, and the War And Treaty.

Singer Ariana Grande had earlier posted a photo of herself with the 7-member band. “Look who I bumped into at rehearsal,” she captioned the photo with BTS (sans rapper Suga).

Lil Nas X is among the most-nominated artists in this year’s awards.

Alicia Keys will be hosting the 2020 Grammy Awards, taking place Monday morning, January 27, Manila time. – Rappler.com