MANILA, Philippines – Miss World 2013 titleholder Megan Young and model-actor Mikael Daez tied the knot on Saturday, January 25, at a church in Subic Bay. The long-term couple shared photos of the intimate wedding ceremony on Instagram.

“Megan Young-Daez and Mikael Daez-Young,” Megan wrote in a post.

"Hello to Megan Young-Daez and it’s time for me to get used to Mikael Daez-Young. #Finally," Mikael wrote, followed by a laughing and heart emoji.



Megan's younger sister Lauren also shared a photo of the newly-weds at the altar, calling them "Bonez and Fofo forever!"

"Welcome to the family, Mikael! I love you guys," Megan added.

Friend Saab Magalona-Bacarro also congratulated the happy couple, sharing her kilig on Instagram.

"Pure happiness!! Mabuhay ang bagong kasal!" she wrote, followed by a series of heart emojis.

Mikael first confirmed their relationship to the public in February 2017, stating that he and Megan had already been dating for 6 years by then. – Rappler.com

