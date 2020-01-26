MANILA, Philippines – Filipino band Ben&Ben's bassist Agnes Reoma is "injured" but "safe and conscious" after an incident during a concert Saturday evening, January 25.

Agnes apparently fell through a hole onstage during a gig at Don Bosco Makati. Footage of the incident, shared by a fan who watched the concert live, shows the part of the stage Agnes was jumping on give way as they performed "Ride Home." The bassist didn't fall completely through, thanks partly to her bass.

Update: @agnesreoma has been injured but is safe and conscious. We'll update you more soon. https://t.co/tYCUhSgTR5 — Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) January 25, 2020

Her fellow band members and backstage personnel immediately rushed to help her.

The band said they'll give updates on Agnes' situation "soon."

Ben&Ben saw their star rise exponentially in 2019 with the release of their debut album Limasawa Street and that of their first movie, LSS. They're set to perform at the South by South West 2020. – Rappler.com