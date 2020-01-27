MANILA, Philippines – Tributes poured in for NBA legend Kobe Bryant after he died in a helicopter crash in suburban Los Angeles on Monday, January 27 (Sunday, January 26 in the US).

Bryant, who was only 41, was reportedly on his way to a basketball game with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who also died in the crash.

Justin Bieber wrote on Instagram: "It can't be. You always encouraged me mamba. Gave me me some of the best quotes that we smile about to this day.! Love you man!"

Ellen DeGeneres tweeted: "I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family."

Kevin Hart posted two photos of Kobe, one of them with his daughter Giana.

"This honestly doesn’t make sense....I just saw you man. This hurts my heart. God please place your hands on his family and help guide them thru this unbearable time. We love you forever man...Legends never die!!!! #MambaMentality #RIP.... RIP to the other passengers as well as sending prayers to their families."

Chrissy Teigen tweeted: "I cannot believe this is real. My god. Oh my god."

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker simply tweeted: "RIP Kobe."

Vanessa Hudgens posted on Instagram: "I’m. So. Sad. I’m devastated. Cryyyying. Too soon to loose such a legend. Sending so much love to vanessa and the kids."

Khloe Kardashian tweeted: "This can’t be real there’s no way!!! My heart hurts. Please don't leat this be true. I'm shaking."

Pharrell Williams tweeted: "The world lost a giant today. Rest In Peace Kobe Bryant. Also praying for the other passengers that we lost and their families."

The world lost a giant today

Singer Lizzo, among the top nominees of this year's Grammy Awards, posted a photo of Kobe.

Bella Hadid posted on Instagram: "I can’t believe this...Rest in Peace King and baby G.... thinking about Vanessa and their beautiful family during this time..I continue to go through photographs and still, this doesn’t seem real.. la loves you so deeply."

Kanye West tweeted: "Kobe, We love you brother We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave."

In 2018, Bryant won an Oscar for his animated short film Dear Basketball, a love letter to the sport which brought him fame and fortune.

The Grammy Awards, happening in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26 at the Staples Center, is expected to give a tribute to Kobe during the show. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com