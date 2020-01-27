MANILA, Philippines – Following K-pop group WINNER's dance cover of Sarah Geronimo's "Tala' during their concert on Saturday, January 25, Sandara Park posted her take on the dance craze.

Sandara, who was in Manila to watch WINNER's concert, posted videos of her own version early Monday, January 27.

She was taught by no less than Georcelle Dapat-Sy, who choreographed the hit song.

"Finally!!! I got to learn the hottest dance craze!!! Thank you Teacher Georcelle for the time & love!!! Super fun!!! Love u Sarah G!!!" Sandara wrote.

Finally!!! I got to learn the hottest dance craze!!! Thank you Teacher Georcelle for the time & love!!! super fun!!! Love u Sarah G!!! #tala #TalaDanceChallenge #TalaKpopVersion pic.twitter.com/oANmzwTHWa — Sandara Park (@krungy21) January 26, 2020





In another video, Sandara was joined by her friend Heeyun. Sandara also posted a video with another group of friends.

희자&다라 버젼 ㅋㅋㅋ 희선생이랑 같이 춰본 현재 필리핀에서 젤 유행하는 댄스챌린지!!! #tala #TalaDanceChallenge with Heeyun!!! fun fun fun!!! pic.twitter.com/xZmTgaoThF — Sandara Park (@krungy21) January 26, 2020

#tala #TalaDanceChallenge #TeamDara version!!! Love it!!! Jjangme & Minsun & Heeyun & Juju & AnaBanana!!! 팀다라 버젼 댄스 챌린지 ㅋㅋ with 짱매&민쇼닝&희자&주주&아나바나나!!! pic.twitter.com/L0zLFmGwYk — Sandara Park (@krungy21) January 26, 2020

"Tala," was a single from Sarah's 2015 album The Great Unknown. It resurged in popularity in 2019, sparking an internet dance craze. (PLAYLIST: A celebration of dance pop and the immortality of 'Tala')



A Grand Tala Day was celebrated last January 5 on ASAP Natin To. – Rappler.com