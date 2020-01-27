MANILA, Philippines – Actress Nadine Lustre has left Viva Artist Agency after several years under its management.

According to a report from ABS-CBN, the Your Moment judge said through a statement from Kapunan and Castillo Law Offices that she decided to terminate her contract with Viva, citing Article 1920 of the Civil Code of the Philippines.

According to Article 1920, "the principal may revoke the agency at will, and compel the agent to return the document evidencing the agency."

Nadine is currently managing her own projects, according to her lawyers. "Nadine is self-managed and will continue to be so on indefinitely. She shall direct manage her affairs from now on, and bookings and inquiries may be directly addressed to her."

Nadine has been with Viva since she started appearing in show business as part of the group Pop Girls.

Nadine's decision to leave Viva comes after she confirmed her breakup with longtime boyfriend James Reid, who also left Viva last year. (READ: JaDine: A timeline)

The two have been in the headlines after Pep reported that were no longer together. Philippine Star columnist and editor Ricky Lo wrote that the Pep report was true, even citing Nadine's battle with depression and her brother's death. Lo's column earned the ire of many JaDine fans. Nadine also calling him out for it.– Rappler.com