MANILA, Philippines – Viva Artists Agency insisted Monday evening, January 27, that Nadine Lustre “remains an exclusive artist of VIVA” despite a statement from the actress that claimed otherwise.

Viva, which has managed Nadine’s career for several years, issued the statement in reaction to a January 27 statement issued by Kapunan & Castillo Law Offices on behalf of the actress. In the statement, Nadine, through her lawyers, said she decided to terminate her contract with Viva, citing Article 1920 of the Civil Code of the Philippines.

Nadine also said through her lawyers that she is “self-managed.”

Viva said this was not true.

“Under the law, Nadine cannot unilaterally withdraw from her contract with VIVA,” the entertainment giant said.

It also threatened legal action against both Nadine or other parties that strike deals directly with the actress herself. “Any dealings or professional engagements entered into by Nadine, without the consent or approval of VIVA constitutes breach of contract. VIVA shall initiate appropriate legal action against Nadine and/or third parties that directly deal with Nadine in contravention of VIVA’s Management Contract,” the agency said.

Nadine’s lawyers issued the statement days after another huge announcement: that she had broken up with on-screen and real-life partner James Reid. James had recently decided to leave Viva as a contract artist. – Rappler.com