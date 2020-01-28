MANILA, Philippines – A lot of people wouldn't even entertain the idea of staying friends with an ex – but James Reid and Nadine Lustre seemed to be doing fine with that approach.

The former showbiz power couple spent time together for a "pasta night" with their friends, according to an Instagram post shared by James' sister Lauren on January 27.

The post included two photos of James, Nadine, Lauren, and the rest of their friend group, and a photo of Cal, the corgi shared by the ex-couple.

James and Nadine sent their fandom reeling when they confirmed on January 20 – after weeks of speculations – that they had ended their relationship.

In a joint statement aired on Tonight With Boy Abunda, they said "we decided to focus on ourselves not only for our careers but more for our personal growth as we are still young and we want to achieve as much as we can."

They also said that they ended their relationship on good terms, and remain "really good friends" as they continue to work with each other, especially in music. In December 2019, Nadine signed to James' label, Careless.

Known as JaDine, James and Nadine's pairing has captivated the public both on- and off-screen, since they were paired together in a music video in 2013. They took their relationship off-screen in 2016, and would have celebrated their fourth anniversary on February 11. – Rappler.com