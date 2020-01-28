MANILA, Philippines – Ramona Telan Pelayo-Ejercito, known to family and loved ones as "Mommy Monette," died aged 79 after battling cancer on Wednesday, January 22.

Her children, including her son, actor and former Laguna governor ER Ejercito, made the announcement on Tuesday, January 28, the last day of her wake.

A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, January 29 at 11 am, with her cremation at Arlington set at 2 pm. Her remains will be laid to rest beside her late husband, actor George Ejercito Estregan, at the San Juan Cemetery Ejercito Mausoleum.

She is survived by her 4 children, ER, G-Nette, Kurt and Gerald, and 12 grandchildren. – Rappler.com