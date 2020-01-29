MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo met with The Kingmaker consulting producer William Mellor during a courtesy call on Tuesday, January 28 at the Office of the Vice President in Quezon City.

"Masayang tinanggap ni VP Leni ang Consulting Producer ng dokumentaryong 'The Kingmaker,'" (VP Leni happily received the consulting producer of documentary The Kingmaker), VP Leni Robredo said on Facebook, sharing photos of the meeting.

Mellor co-produced the documentary about former First Lady Imelda Marcos with Emmy-winning director Lauren Greenfield. The Kingmaker tackles in-depth the legacy left behind by the Marcos regime, and how the dynasty continues to assert its power in today's government. (READ: 'The Kingmaker:' A poignant reminder of the fragility of democracy)

The Kingmaker will hold screenings at 3 pm and 7:30 pm on Wednesday, January 29 at the Tanghalang Aurelio Tolentino of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), Pasay City. The University of the Philippines (UP) Film Institute will also screen the film on the same day. – Rappler.com