MANILA, Philippines – Nadine Lustre may have announced that she has terminated her contract with Viva Artists Agency, but her longtime management said that she will remain their exclusive artist for the next 9 years.

In a January 31 statement, Viva said that Nadine first signed an agreement with Viva in 2009, with the assistance of her parents. Afterwards, she “executed subsequent contracts with Viva to extend their Exclusive Agency and Management Agreement until June 2029.”

On January 27, Nadine through a statement from her lawyers said that she is now “self-managed” and has decided to terminate her contract with Viva.

Viva responded hours after Nadine’s statement, saying she is still their contract artist and threatening legal action against her or anyone who deals directly with her.

Nadine’s legal counsel Lorna Kapunan welcomed the threats of legal action “so [Viva’s] unconscionable, oppressive and illegal contract with Nadine (and their other artists) can be litigated in the proper forum.”

"It's about time that a David strikes out a Goliath that has taken advantage of young artists in the industry for the longest time," she said, according to an ABS-CBN report.

In their most recent statement, Viva responded to Lorna, saying: “This is not a David versus Goliath scenario as portrayed by Atty Kapunan. Neither is this a situation where artists are taken advantage of by a talent management company.”

"Rather, this matter is about respect – respect for the law, respect for contractual commitments, and good faith in professional relationships," it added.

Viva said that their contract with Nadine was mutually beneficial. The contract “required Viva to invest their time, resources, and good will to hone Nadine’s talent and build her reputation.”

The agency said it had invested in workshops and talent training for Nadine, produced movies, prepared her for roles, and paired her with James Reid in a love team.

“As a result of Viva’s efforts, Nadine is one of the most sought-after actresses in her generation,” Viva said.

“On the other hand, Nadine as Viva’s exclusive talent is obligated to abide by the terms of her agreement. This requires Nadine to appear in tapings, shows, and events; to perform roles in movies which she agreed to do; to coordinate with VIVA on projects and endorsements that would advance her career; among others,” it added.

The agency reiterated, “Nadine cannot simply turn her back on her contractual commitments after she received benefits as a Viva talent."

It also said that contrary to claims of Nadine's camp, Viva does not take advantage of young artists.

“This accusation is malicious and unjustified,” Vica said.

Nadine rose to fame in 2014, after starring in films like Diary ng Panget and Talk Back You’re Dead with James.

The pair then starred in the hit series On The Wings of Love, catapulting them to superstar status, and turning them into one of the country’s most beloved love teams. They became a real-life couple in 2016, but announced their breakup in January 2020. (READ: JaDine: A timeline)

James, who was also a Viva talent, left the agency in late 2019 without much controversy, saying that he is focusing more on his music label, Careless. – Rappler.com