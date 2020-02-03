LATINA DOMINATION. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP
MANILA, Philippines – Jennifer Lopez and Shakira brought Latin music to the forefront during the Super Bowl halftime show at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on Monday, February 3 (Sunday, February 2 in the US).
Shakira opened the show, singing and dancing to some of her most popular songs including "Whenever, Wherever," "Chantaje," and "Hips Don't Lie."
OPENING. Colombian singer Shakira opens the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images/AFP
HIPS DON'T LIE. Shakira shows her dancing moves during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images/AFP
J.Lo came in during the second part of the show, complete with two costume changes to perform "Jenny from the Block," "Get Right," "Waiting for Tonight," and "On The Floor."
SHOWSTOPPER Jennifer Lopez performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images/AFP
At one point of the show, J.Lo, wearing the Puerto Rican flag over her arms, was joined by her daughter Emme.
PROUD ROOTS. Singer Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme perform while a Puerto Rican flag is displayed on stage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images/AFP
Both performers went on stage for the finale.
Singer Demi Lovato started the Superbowl by singing the US national anthem. Yolanda Adams performed "America the Beautiful."
DREAM COME TRUE. Demi Lovato performs the national anthem prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images/AFP
AMERICA. Singer Yolanda Adams sings "America the Beautiful" with the Children's Voice Chorus during Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on February 2, 2020. Photo by Timothy A Clary/AFP
