MANILA, Philippines – Anne Curtis made her very first appearance on husband Erwan Heusaff's Youtube cooking show on Monday, February 3 for his latest recipe video, The Best Toast Recipes (Anne's Favorite Avocado Toast).

“This is my first video dedicated to my wife and our future little child in there,” Erwan said, lightly rubbing Anne's pregnant belly. Anne, who Erwan said had never wanted to join any of his cooking videos before, said "pregnancy has changed me," followed by a loud laugh.

Erwan's video featured 6 of his favorite toast recipes – starting with Anne's personal favorite and pregnancy craving, Avocado Toast, which she prefers with lemon juice and chili flakes.

Throughout the demo, adorable moments ensued – Anne playfully mocking Erwan for "being nervous" on-cam and for not knowing how to speak Filipino. Erwan also couldn't help laughing at his wife's boisterous, cackling laughter.

Erwan also prepared Mushroom Toast, a recipe of Anne's father, Bacon and Egg Toast, Green Peas Toast, his version of Kesong Puti Toast, and Caramelized Onions Toast. – Rappler.com