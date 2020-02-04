MANILA, Philippines – Singers Sam Mangubat and Bobby Skyz have found a muse in Nadine Lustre. The actress is the namesake for their new song, "Nadine (Morena Girl)," released on February 1.

Nadine's image is featured in the lyric video of the song, which has a refrain that goes "Can I kiss you in the morning when you wake up? Parang sobrang ganda mo kahit no make up? If we ever fall in love, we'll never break up. My morena, my morena."

On Twitter, Sam dedicated the song to Filipina morenas. He later said in a separate tweet "Nadine Lustre is truly the epitome of a beautiful Morena Girl. And so Bobby and I were inspired to write this track."

Sam was first runner-up in the first season of singing competition Tawag ng Tanghalan, while Bobby, who is from Nigeria, won the talent contest You're My Foreignoy in 2015.

Nadine has been in the headlines since the beginning of 2020, after reports of a breakup between her and long time partner James Reid came out, only to be confirmed by the ex-couple weeks later.

More recently, she announced that she is now "self-managed" and has left her management Viva Artists Agency — which led the agency to threaten legal action against her and others who do business with her directly. – Rappler.com