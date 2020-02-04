MANILA, Philippines – Going through a breakup is tough, but especially if you have to do it under the public eye. For James Reid and Nadine Lustre though, there seems to be no bitterness towards each other after their split – which they opened up about for the first time since they confirmed it in January.

James and Nadine flew to Brazil in January, as the initial reports of their breakup left many of their fans in denial.

The trip was for a shoot for the February 2020 issues of Mega Magazine and Mega Man. In interviews for the magazines' respective cover stories, they each addressed their breakup briefly.

James shared that he is now trying to figure out who he is after being in love team – and a relationship – for so long.

"I am not sure who I am without Nadine yet. We’ve been in a love team for so long. And that’s been my whole life. I can’t even begin to think of who I am or what I’m supposed to be outside of that love team, which is scary," he said.

"And that’s why I said I got a lot of figuring out to do. But as far as aspirations go, I’d like to just get to know myself better and become more independent."

He clarified that while that may sound heartless, it wasn't just wanting to be independent that was the reason for their breakup. "There are too many to point out, but that’s all I’m able to share without going into depth."

"I still love her. It’s just my perspective on love has broadened,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nadine said James was her "security blanket," with the story saying that it wasn't an easy decision for her to accept the breakup.

"He’s the first person to come and rescue… I’ve learned so much from him. I’m always going to be thankful that that guy came into my life, no matter what happens," she said.

The couple confirmed their breakup on January 20, breaking the hearts of thousands of JaDine fans who have followed them since they first became a love team in 2013. (READ: JaDine: A timeline)

In a joint statement, they said that they broke up "because after quiet and mature conversations, we decided to focus on ourselves not only for our careers but more for our personal growth as we are still young and we want to achieve as much as we can."

They also said that they are on good terms, and that they will still be working together in the future, particularly when it comes to music – which Nadine has said is something that she wants to focus on for 2020. She is currently signed James' music label Careless. (READ: 5 songs that changed Nadine Lustre's life)

Nadine and James would have celebrated their fourth anniversary on February 11. – Rappler.com