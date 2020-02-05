MANILA, Philippines – A Manila fan event to promote the Netflix movie To All The Boys: PS I Still Love You has been canceled, Netflix Philippines announced on Wednesday, February 5.

“In light of the global coronavirus outbreak, we will sadly be canceling the To All The Boys: PS I Still Love You Philippines event in order to ensure the health and well-being of our fans and all those attending. We are grateful for the love and support the Philippines has shown towards Lana, Noah and the film, and we apologize for any inconvenience caused,” a spokesperson for Netflix Philippines announced on Wednesday.

Stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo were scheduled to visit Manila on February 15 for a fan meet at the Glorietta Activity Center.

Netflix Philippines also posted a "letter" from the two actors:

On January 30, the Philippines confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). The case involved a woman who traveled to the Philippines from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak. Days later, on February 2, the Philippines confirmed the first 2019-nCoV-death outside of China, after another patient – the woman's companion – who tested positive for the virus died on February 1.

A travel ban is currently in place against any person coming directly from China, Hong Kong, and Macau within the last two weeks. Only Filipino citizens and holders of permanent resident visas issued by the Philippine government are exempted from the ban.

Cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus continue to surge worlwide. – Rappler.com