MANILA, Philippines – Not that we’re surprised, considering their recent thirst trap Instagram posts – but Alden Richards and Nadine Lustre are the new faces of Century Tuna Superbods.

Nadine, whose name has not left the headlines since the year began, flaunts her fit figure on the Superbods poster, released on social media on February 4.

Now, every bod can be a Superbod! Click this link for the full mechanics and details: https://t.co/qoko3WW8QL#CenturyTunaSuperbods2020⁰#EverybodCanBeASuperbod



⁰⁰Per DOH-FDA-CFRR Permit No. 0134 Series of 2020

ASC No. C035P011520C pic.twitter.com/XU2h8QOdHc — Century Tuna Superbods (@Century_Tuna) February 4, 2020

Alden, whose recent Instagram and Twitter posts of his “pandesal abs” have sent the internet into a frenzy, features on the poster alongside Nadine, with his superbod in full view.

Century Tuna Superbods is an image model search held by the brand each year, with go-sees on February 16 in Cebu City, and February 22 to 23 in Metro Manila.

A male and female winner are declared at the end of the search, and win P500,000 each. – Rappler.com