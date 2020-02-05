MANILA, Philippines – Even if 5 years have passed since 2NE1 disbanded, former member Sandara Park still turned emotional when she recalled what she went through after the group's split.

In an interview from the Korean show Video Star that aired on February 4, Sandara said that after the group disbanded, she felt lost and in the dark.

YG Entertainment, which managed the group, announced in 2016 that 2NE1 – composed of Sandara, CL, Park Bom, and Gong — were going to split. Both Sandara and CL have since signed with YG Entertainment as solo artists. CL left YG Entertainment in November 2019.

According to the English translations provided by Soompi, Sandara said: "After our disbandment, I realized that I’d been very foolish about something. When we were promoting, I thought that I wasn’t necessary in the group, because the members all had such amazing voices. I thought, ‘If I sing more, then I’ll be a detriment to the group.’ So I couldn’t enjoy it.”

“After we disbanded, I worried a lot about what I should do now. I think I was very pessimistic for two or three years, and I lost a lot of my confidence,” Sandara added.

She described the moment as a "very dark two years," losing her confidence and friends. But she said she was glad to have friends who stood by her side.

Since 2NE1's split, Sandara has been flying in and out of the Philippines, South Korea, and Asia for projects. In 2016, she judged the reality show Pinoy Boyband Superstar. She also endorsed Filipino clothing brand Penshoppe and Head and Shoulders alongside Thai superstar Mario Maurer. – Rappler.com