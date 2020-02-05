MANILA, Philippines – The appearance of K-pop group EXO at the anniversary of a beauty brand in the Philippines has been canceled.

On Wednesday, February 5, Nature Republic Philippines announced on its Facebook page that the group's appearance will not push through due to the current outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The group was scheduled to come back to the Philippines on February 22.

"For the past few weeks, our team...[has] been anxiously monitoring the progress of the situation with the nCoV virus. With the number of infected people increasing by the day (currently at 24,000) and death toll already at 500, there is no sign of [the spread of the virus] slowing down with still too much uncertainty on the current and upcoming situation. [The] Nature Republic Philippines team has worked so hard together with our foreign counterpart for the past few months with the aim of bringing happiness to our beloved Nature Lovers and EXO-Ls.

"All of us, both the organization and EXO-Ls, [have] already given a part of us in this once in a lifetime event, but to disregard our own sacrifices for the better good of the majority is one of our [ways] of showing our devotion to you. And again, yes we hear you and care for your safety.

"Therefore, we opt to take this path and with a heavy heart...we regret to inform all of you that the Journey to the Nature Republic in Manila on [February] 22, 2020 will be canceled."

EXO was in the Philippines last 2019 for a concert at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com