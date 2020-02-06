Judy Ann Santos, Maja Salvador, Bea Alonzo among awardees in Film Ambassadors Night 2020
MANILA, Philippines – The Film Development Council of the Philippines will award 63 honorees during its Ambassadors Night on February 9 at the Maybank Performing Arts Theater, BGC, Taguig.
The honorees are made up of artists, filmmakers, and films across genres and formats that received awards in film festivals abroad. For this year's awarding ceremony, there will be 7 categories – short films, TV awards, technical & creative awards, actors, full-length films, special citations, and A-Listers. The "A-Listers" are those who won awards in various festivals based on the list of the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF).
Leading the list is Brillante Mendoza's Mindanao, which received Best Actress wins for Judy Ann Santos at the Metro Manila Film Festival and Cairo International Film Festival in 2019.
Also to be honored in the event are actresses Maja Salvador, who won an award for her role in Wildflower at the Asia Contents Awards in Busan, Korea and Bea Alonzo, who received the Asian Stars Up Next Award.
Here is the list of honorees:
SHORT FILMS
1. Breech Asher Harani
Next to Me
JCS International Young Creatives Award
International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences
International Emmy World Television Festival, New York City, New York, USA
2. Jullienne Roasa
Elon's Way
Best Student Film
International Film Festival Manhattan 2019, Manhattan, New York, USA
3. Emir Kahn Bautista
Miss Concepcion
Audience Choice Award
International Film Festival Manhattan 2019, Manhattan, New York, USA
4. John Lanbert Rafols, Jay Condeno, John Nico Nunag
Yero
Best Short Documentary
21 Islands International Short Film Festival, New York, USA
5. Mark dela Cruz
Amor Falso
Best Short Film
International Film Festival Manhattan 2019, Manhattan, New York, USA
6. Raymund Ribay Gutierrez
Judgement
Gold Remi Dramatic – Original
52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival Houston, Texas, USA
7. Joji Alonso
Last Order
Platinum Remi Award - Short film
52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival, Houston, Texas, USA
8. Louie Ignacio
Ngiti ni Nazareno
Jury Award
Innuendo International Film Festival, Milan, Italy
9. Arjan Rebeta
Palabas (A Country in Moving Pictures)
Signs Award – Short Film Section
17th Festival International Signs of the Night – Zeichen Der Nacht, Berlin, Germany
Best Short Film
15th Mini Film Festival, Sarawak, Malaysia
Best International Short Film
Short Film Festival on Cultural Diversity and Peace by Dhaka University Film Society , Dhaka, Bangladesh
Telefon Art Category Top Prize Winner
12th Szczecin Film Festival, Szczecin, Poland
Ma-gulong Sayaw ng Buhay (The Complicated Dance to the Wheel of Life)
Second Best Short Film
Maandeshi International Short Film Festival, Sangola, Maharashtra, India
Viral Girl
Best Child Short Film
Maandeshi International Short Film Festival Sangola, Maharashtra , India
A Boxing Country
Best Short Film
ANPUD Short Film Competition 2019 , Bangkok, Thailand
Best Experimental Short Film
Dolgoji Experimental Shorts , Seoul, South Korea
Wing Chair
Best Short Documentary
LAMP» International Film Festival 2019 , Perm, Russia
Jury Award
10th Kota Kinabalu International Film Festival – PESTA10 Filmmakers’ Competition
Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia
At Home
Best Documentary Film
3rd Asia Peace Film Festival Lahore, Pakistan
Television Documentaries
1. The Atom Araullo Specials: Babies for Sale (GMA 7)
Gold Camera Award
US International Film and Video Festival Chicago, Illinois, USA
2. The Atom Araullo Specials: No Leftovers (GMA 7)
Gold Camera Award
US International Film and Video Festival Chicago, Illinois, USA
3. I-Witness (Howie Severino): Islang Walang Lupa (GMA 7)
Silver Screen Award
US International Film and Video Festival Chicago, Illinois, USA
4. Front Row: Pasan (GMA 7)
Silver Screen Award
US International Film and Video Festival Chicago, Illinois, USA
5. Investigative Documentaries : Piitan (GMA 7)
Silver Screen Award
US International Film and Video Festival Chicago, Illinois, USA
6. Local Legends: Karne Norte (ABS-CBN)
Bronze World Medal
2019 New York Festivals “World’s Best TV and Films” New York, USA
Short Film Documentaries
No Man Left Behind
Directed by Ella Mage
Best Feature Documentary
International Film Festival Manhattan 2019 Manhattan, New York, USA
Full-Length Film Documentaries
Call her Ganda
Directed by PJ Raval
Produced by Jim Butterworth, Daniel J. Chalfen, James Costa, Abigail Disney, Barbara Dobkin
Audience Choice Award, Seattle Asian American Film Festival 2019, Washington, USA
Best Feature Film
Seattle Asian American Film Festival 2019, Washington, USA
Technical and Creative Awards
1. Romm Burlat
Best Director - Ama Ka Ng Anak Mo
16th We Care Film Festival, New Delhi, India
2. Eric Ramos
Best Story Innovation - Rainbow Sunset
52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival, Houston, Texas, USA
3. Matthew Rosen and Mari Rowella Talusig
Gold Remi Best Art Direction - Quezon’s Game
52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival, Houston, Texas, USA
4. Mac Cosico
Best Cinematography - Musmos Na Sumibol Sa Gubat ng Digma
Festival Internacional de Cinema da Figueira da Foz (Film Art 2019) Coimbra, Portugal
5. Rody Vera
Best Script - Asian Competition Section - Signal Rock
17th Dhaka International Film Festival Dhaka, Bangladesh
6. Carlo Ortega Cuevas
Best Screenplay - Guerrero
International Film Festival Manhattan 2019, Manhattan, New York, USA
7. Mikko Quizon
Best Sound Effects – Nabubulok
Formosa Festival of International Filmmaker Awards, Taiwan
8. Matthew Rosen
Gold Remi Best Director - Quezon’s Game
52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival, Houston, Texas, USA
ACTORS
1. Krystle Campos
Best Child Artist - Viral Kids
Maandeshi International Short Film Festival Sangola, Maharashtra, India
2. Geraldo "Jek" Jumawan
Best Actor - Special Mention Citation - Nothing Beats the Oldies
Lake City International Film Festival, New Delhi, India
3. Soliman Cruz
Special Mention for the Signs Award - Viral Kids
17th Festival International Signs of the Night, Bangkok, Thailand
4. Maja Salvador
Best Actress - Wildflower
Asian Content Awards, Busan, South Korea
5. Dante Rivero
Best Actor Award - Kung Paano Hinihintay ang Dapithapon
39th Fantasporto-Oporto International Film Festival, Porto, Portugal
6. Barbara Miguel
Best Supporting Actress - 1-2-3
ASEAN International Film Festival and Awards 2019, Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia
7.Ogie Alcasid
Best Actor - Kuya Wes
International Film Festival Manhattan 2019, Manhattan, New York, USA
8. Gloria Romero
Best Actress - Rainbow Sunset
International Film Festival Manhattan 2019 Manhattan, New York, USA
9. Eddie Garcia, Gloria Romero, Tony Mabesa, Aiko Melendez, Tiro Cruz, Shido Roxas, Albie Casino, Ross Pesigan
Best Ensemble Acting - Rainbow Sunset
International Film Festival Manhattan 2019, Manhattan, New York, USA
10. Angeli Bayani
Best Actress - Bagahe
15th Zagora International Trans-Sahara Film Festival, Morocco
11. Ina Raymundo
Best Actress - Kuya Wes
39th Fantasporto-Oporto International Film Festival, Porto, Portugal
12. Ai-Ai delas Alas
Best Actress - School Service
39th Fantasporto-Oporto International Film Festival, Porto, Portugal
13. Crisel Consunji
Best New Performer - Still Human
38th Hong Kong Film Awards, Kowloon, Hong Kong
14. Maxine Eigenmann
Best Performance by an Actress - Verdict
13th Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA), Brisbane, Australia
15. Kristoffer King (Posthumous Award)
Best Male Actor - Kristo
ASEAN International Film Festival and Awards 2019 Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia
Best Performance - Verdict
Silver Screen Awards
30th Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF), Singapore
16. Tony Mabesa
Best Actor Award - Rainbow Sunset
52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival Houston, Texas, USA
17. Eddie Garcia
Best Actor Award - Rainbow Sunset
52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival, Houston, Texas, USA
Full Length
1. Aria
Directed by Carlo Enciso Catu
Best Feature Film
Lake City International Film Festival India
2. Rainbow Sunset
Directed by Joel Lamangan
Special Jury Prize
52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival, Houston, Texas, USA
Best Feature Film
International Film Festival Manhattan 2019, Manhattan, New York, USA
3. Signal Rock
Directed by Chito Rono
Best Film
Asean International Film Festival & Awards 2019, Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia
4. School Service
Directed by Louie Ignacio
Orient Express Special Jury Prize
39th Fantasporto-Oporto International Film Festival, Porto, Portugal
Gold Remi Foreign
52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival, Houston, Texas, USA
5. Quezon's Game
Directed by Matthew Rosen
Special Jury Award First Feature
52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival, Houston, Texas, USA
Best Foreign Movie of the Year
52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival, Houston, Texas, USA
6. Balangiga-Howling Wilderness
Directed by Khavn
Best Jury Prize
5th Bangkok ASEAN Film Festival, Bangkok, Thailand
7. Hintayan ng Langit
Directed by Dan Villegas
The Golden Samaritan Lion: To The Sincere Play-Acting 2019 Festival International Film East and West Classics and Avante-Garde, Orenburg, Russia
8. Pan de Salawal
Directed by Che Espiritu
Best Narrative Feature Award
14th Belize International Film Festival, Belize City, Belize
9. Musmos ng Sumibol sa Gubat ng Digma
Directed by Iar Arondaing
Special Jury Prize
18th Baikal International Film Festival, Irkutsk, Russia Siberia
10. Mamang
Directed by Denise O’Hara
Best Feature Film
17th Dhaka International Film Festival, Dhaka, Bangladesh
11. Bagahe
Directed by Zig Dulay
Critic’s Special Mention and People’s Choice Award
15th Zagora International Trans-Sahara Film Festival, Morocco
12. Kung Paanong Hinihintay Ang Dapithapon
Directed by Carlo Catu
Special Jury Prize –Directors Week
39th Fantasporto-Oporto International Film Festival, Porto, Portugal
Audience Choice Award
25th Vesoul International Film Festival of Asian Cinema, Vesoul, France
13. Alpha: The Right to Kill
Directed and Produced by Brillante Mendoza (Center Stage Productions)
Jury Prize Award
Bucharest International Film Festival 2019, Bucharest, Romania
Le Prix Du Jury
Festival International Du Film Policier De Beaune, Beaune, France
Special Citation
Joel Lamangan
Lifetime Achievement Award in Directing
International Film Festival Manhattan 2019, Manhattan, New York, USA
Film Festival Director Award
International Film Festival Manhattan 2019, Manhattan, New York, USA
Bea Alonzo
Asian Stars Up Next Award
4th International Film Festival & Awards Macao, Macao, China
Cesar Montano
Lifetime Achievement Award – Acting/ Directing
International Film Festival Manhattan 2019, Manhattan, New York, USA
Best Actor
Heart For Victory
International Film Festival Manhattan 2019, Manhattan, New York, USA
A-LISTERS
Verdict
Directed by Raymund Ribay Gutierrez
Produced by Center Stage Productions
NETPAC Award
2nd Hainan Island International Film Festival, Hainan Island, China
SPECIAL JURY AWARD
76th Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy
Mindanao
Directed by Brillante Mendoza
Produced by Center Stage Productions
Best Artistic Contribution
41st Cairo International Film Festival, Cairo, Egypt
Judy Ann Santos
Best Actress, Mindanao
41st Cairo International Film Festival, Cairo, Egypt
Jun Robles Lana
Best Director, Kalel, 15
2019 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, Tallinn, Estonia
Aswang
Directed by Alyx Ayn Arumpac
Produced by Armi Rae Cacanindin
FIPRESCI Prize
International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFFA) , Amsterdam, Netherlands
– Rappler.com