MANILA, Philippines – The Film Development Council of the Philippines will award 63 honorees during its Ambassadors Night on February 9 at the Maybank Performing Arts Theater, BGC, Taguig.

The honorees are made up of artists, filmmakers, and films across genres and formats that received awards in film festivals abroad. For this year's awarding ceremony, there will be 7 categories – short films, TV awards, technical & creative awards, actors, full-length films, special citations, and A-Listers. The "A-Listers" are those who won awards in various festivals based on the list of the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF).

Leading the list is Brillante Mendoza's Mindanao, which received Best Actress wins for Judy Ann Santos at the Metro Manila Film Festival and Cairo International Film Festival in 2019.

Also to be honored in the event are actresses Maja Salvador, who won an award for her role in Wildflower at the Asia Contents Awards in Busan, Korea and Bea Alonzo, who received the Asian Stars Up Next Award.

Here is the list of honorees:

SHORT FILMS

1. Breech Asher Harani

Next to Me

JCS International Young Creatives Award

International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences

International Emmy World Television Festival, New York City, New York, USA

2. Jullienne Roasa

Elon's Way

Best Student Film

International Film Festival Manhattan 2019, Manhattan, New York, USA

3. Emir Kahn Bautista

Miss Concepcion

Audience Choice Award

International Film Festival Manhattan 2019, Manhattan, New York, USA

4. John Lanbert Rafols, Jay Condeno, John Nico Nunag

Yero

Best Short Documentary

21 Islands International Short Film Festival, New York, USA

5. Mark dela Cruz

Amor Falso

Best Short Film

International Film Festival Manhattan 2019, Manhattan, New York, USA

6. Raymund Ribay Gutierrez

Judgement

Gold Remi Dramatic – Original

52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival Houston, Texas, USA

7. Joji Alonso

Last Order

Platinum Remi Award - Short film

52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival, Houston, Texas, USA

8. Louie Ignacio

Ngiti ni Nazareno

Jury Award

Innuendo International Film Festival, Milan, Italy

9. Arjan Rebeta

Palabas (A Country in Moving Pictures)

Signs Award – Short Film Section

17th Festival International Signs of the Night – Zeichen Der Nacht, Berlin, Germany

Best Short Film

15th Mini Film Festival, Sarawak, Malaysia

Best International Short Film

Short Film Festival on Cultural Diversity and Peace by Dhaka University Film Society , Dhaka, Bangladesh

Telefon Art Category Top Prize Winner

12th Szczecin Film Festival, Szczecin, Poland

Ma-gulong Sayaw ng Buhay (The Complicated Dance to the Wheel of Life)

Second Best Short Film

Maandeshi International Short Film Festival, Sangola, Maharashtra, India

Viral Girl

Best Child Short Film

Maandeshi International Short Film Festival Sangola, Maharashtra , India

A Boxing Country

Best Short Film

ANPUD Short Film Competition 2019 , Bangkok, Thailand

Best Experimental Short Film

Dolgoji Experimental Shorts , Seoul, South Korea

Wing Chair

Best Short Documentary

LAMP» International Film Festival 2019 , Perm, Russia

Jury Award

10th Kota Kinabalu International Film Festival – PESTA10 Filmmakers’ Competition

Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia

At Home

Best Documentary Film

3rd Asia Peace Film Festival Lahore, Pakistan

Television Documentaries

1. The Atom Araullo Specials: Babies for Sale (GMA 7)

Gold Camera Award

US International Film and Video Festival Chicago, Illinois, USA

2. The Atom Araullo Specials: No Leftovers (GMA 7)

Gold Camera Award

US International Film and Video Festival Chicago, Illinois, USA

3. I-Witness (Howie Severino): Islang Walang Lupa (GMA 7)

Silver Screen Award

US International Film and Video Festival Chicago, Illinois, USA

4. Front Row: Pasan (GMA 7)

Silver Screen Award

US International Film and Video Festival Chicago, Illinois, USA

5. Investigative Documentaries : Piitan (GMA 7)

Silver Screen Award

US International Film and Video Festival Chicago, Illinois, USA

6. Local Legends: Karne Norte (ABS-CBN)

Bronze World Medal

2019 New York Festivals “World’s Best TV and Films” New York, USA

Short Film Documentaries

No Man Left Behind

Directed by Ella Mage

Best Feature Documentary

International Film Festival Manhattan 2019 Manhattan, New York, USA

Full-Length Film Documentaries

Call her Ganda

Directed by PJ Raval

Produced by Jim Butterworth, Daniel J. Chalfen, James Costa, Abigail Disney, Barbara Dobkin

Audience Choice Award, Seattle Asian American Film Festival 2019, Washington, USA

Best Feature Film

Seattle Asian American Film Festival 2019, Washington, USA

Technical and Creative Awards

1. Romm Burlat

Best Director - Ama Ka Ng Anak Mo

16th We Care Film Festival, New Delhi, India

2. Eric Ramos

Best Story Innovation - Rainbow Sunset

52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival, Houston, Texas, USA

3. Matthew Rosen and Mari Rowella Talusig

Gold Remi Best Art Direction - Quezon’s Game

52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival, Houston, Texas, USA

4. Mac Cosico

Best Cinematography - Musmos Na Sumibol Sa Gubat ng Digma

Festival Internacional de Cinema da Figueira da Foz (Film Art 2019) Coimbra, Portugal

5. Rody Vera

Best Script - Asian Competition Section - Signal Rock

17th Dhaka International Film Festival Dhaka, Bangladesh

6. Carlo Ortega Cuevas

Best Screenplay - Guerrero

International Film Festival Manhattan 2019, Manhattan, New York, USA

7. Mikko Quizon

Best Sound Effects – Nabubulok

Formosa Festival of International Filmmaker Awards, Taiwan

8. Matthew Rosen

Gold Remi Best Director - Quezon’s Game

52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival, Houston, Texas, USA

ACTORS

1. Krystle Campos

Best Child Artist - Viral Kids

Maandeshi International Short Film Festival Sangola, Maharashtra, India

2. Geraldo "Jek" Jumawan

Best Actor - Special Mention Citation - Nothing Beats the Oldies

Lake City International Film Festival, New Delhi, India

3. Soliman Cruz

Special Mention for the Signs Award - Viral Kids

17th Festival International Signs of the Night, Bangkok, Thailand

4. Maja Salvador

Best Actress - Wildflower

Asian Content Awards, Busan, South Korea

5. Dante Rivero

Best Actor Award - Kung Paano Hinihintay ang Dapithapon

39th Fantasporto-Oporto International Film Festival, Porto, Portugal

6. Barbara Miguel

Best Supporting Actress - 1-2-3

ASEAN International Film Festival and Awards 2019, Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia

7.Ogie Alcasid

Best Actor - Kuya Wes

International Film Festival Manhattan 2019, Manhattan, New York, USA

8. Gloria Romero

Best Actress - Rainbow Sunset

International Film Festival Manhattan 2019 Manhattan, New York, USA

9. Eddie Garcia, Gloria Romero, Tony Mabesa, Aiko Melendez, Tiro Cruz, Shido Roxas, Albie Casino, Ross Pesigan

Best Ensemble Acting - Rainbow Sunset

International Film Festival Manhattan 2019, Manhattan, New York, USA

10. Angeli Bayani

Best Actress - Bagahe

15th Zagora International Trans-Sahara Film Festival, Morocco

11. Ina Raymundo

Best Actress - Kuya Wes

39th Fantasporto-Oporto International Film Festival, Porto, Portugal

12. Ai-Ai delas Alas

Best Actress - School Service

39th Fantasporto-Oporto International Film Festival, Porto, Portugal

13. Crisel Consunji

Best New Performer - Still Human

38th Hong Kong Film Awards, Kowloon, Hong Kong

14. Maxine Eigenmann

Best Performance by an Actress - Verdict

13th Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA), Brisbane, Australia

15. Kristoffer King (Posthumous Award)

Best Male Actor - Kristo

ASEAN International Film Festival and Awards 2019 Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia

Best Performance - Verdict

Silver Screen Awards

30th Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF), Singapore

16. Tony Mabesa

Best Actor Award - Rainbow Sunset

52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival Houston, Texas, USA

17. Eddie Garcia

Best Actor Award - Rainbow Sunset

52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival, Houston, Texas, USA

Full Length

1. Aria

Directed by Carlo Enciso Catu

Best Feature Film

Lake City International Film Festival India

2. Rainbow Sunset

Directed by Joel Lamangan

Special Jury Prize

52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival, Houston, Texas, USA

Best Feature Film

International Film Festival Manhattan 2019, Manhattan, New York, USA

3. Signal Rock

Directed by Chito Rono

Best Film

Asean International Film Festival & Awards 2019, Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia

4. School Service

Directed by Louie Ignacio

Orient Express Special Jury Prize

39th Fantasporto-Oporto International Film Festival, Porto, Portugal

Gold Remi Foreign

52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival, Houston, Texas, USA

5. Quezon's Game

Directed by Matthew Rosen

Special Jury Award First Feature

52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival, Houston, Texas, USA

Best Foreign Movie of the Year

52nd Worldfest Houston International Film Festival, Houston, Texas, USA

6. Balangiga-Howling Wilderness

Directed by Khavn

Best Jury Prize

5th Bangkok ASEAN Film Festival, Bangkok, Thailand

7. Hintayan ng Langit

Directed by Dan Villegas

The Golden Samaritan Lion: To The Sincere Play-Acting 2019 Festival International Film East and West Classics and Avante-Garde, Orenburg, Russia

8. Pan de Salawal

Directed by Che Espiritu

Best Narrative Feature Award

14th Belize International Film Festival, Belize City, Belize

9. Musmos ng Sumibol sa Gubat ng Digma

Directed by Iar Arondaing

Special Jury Prize

18th Baikal International Film Festival, Irkutsk, Russia Siberia

10. Mamang

Directed by Denise O’Hara

Best Feature Film

17th Dhaka International Film Festival, Dhaka, Bangladesh

11. Bagahe

Directed by Zig Dulay

Critic’s Special Mention and People’s Choice Award

15th Zagora International Trans-Sahara Film Festival, Morocco

12. Kung Paanong Hinihintay Ang Dapithapon

Directed by Carlo Catu

Special Jury Prize –Directors Week

39th Fantasporto-Oporto International Film Festival, Porto, Portugal

Audience Choice Award

25th Vesoul International Film Festival of Asian Cinema, Vesoul, France

13. Alpha: The Right to Kill

Directed and Produced by Brillante Mendoza (Center Stage Productions)

Jury Prize Award

Bucharest International Film Festival 2019, Bucharest, Romania

Le Prix Du Jury

Festival International Du Film Policier De Beaune, Beaune, France

Special Citation

Joel Lamangan

Lifetime Achievement Award in Directing

International Film Festival Manhattan 2019, Manhattan, New York, USA

Film Festival Director Award

International Film Festival Manhattan 2019, Manhattan, New York, USA

Bea Alonzo

Asian Stars Up Next Award

4th International Film Festival & Awards Macao, Macao, China

Cesar Montano

Lifetime Achievement Award – Acting/ Directing

International Film Festival Manhattan 2019, Manhattan, New York, USA

Best Actor

Heart For Victory

International Film Festival Manhattan 2019, Manhattan, New York, USA

A-LISTERS

Verdict

Directed by Raymund Ribay Gutierrez

Produced by Center Stage Productions

NETPAC Award

2nd Hainan Island International Film Festival, Hainan Island, China

SPECIAL JURY AWARD

76th Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy

Mindanao

Directed by Brillante Mendoza

Produced by Center Stage Productions

Best Artistic Contribution

41st Cairo International Film Festival, Cairo, Egypt

Judy Ann Santos

Best Actress, Mindanao

41st Cairo International Film Festival, Cairo, Egypt

Jun Robles Lana

Best Director, Kalel, 15

2019 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, Tallinn, Estonia

Aswang

Directed by Alyx Ayn Arumpac

Produced by Armi Rae Cacanindin

FIPRESCI Prize

International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFFA) , Amsterdam, Netherlands

– Rappler.com