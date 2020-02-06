MANILA, Philippines – Heart Evangelista is helping out furry friends affected by the Taal Volcano eruption.

The model-actress volunteered in one of PAWS (Philippine Animal Welfare Society)'s animal rescue missions by bringing food and water to hungry animals in the area.

“Don’t worry little one, we're all doing what we can to give all of you the love and care you need during this time,” Heart wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday, February 6, to caption a photo of her hugging a stray dog.

In a series of Instagram stories posted on Wednesday, February 5, Heart, wearing an N95 mask, shared clips and photos of the team unpacking and delivering relief goods "5 kilometers away from Taal" for dogs, puppies, and horses in need.

“We really need more financial aid for meds and transportation," she wrote, sharing photos of her providing animals food and much-needed cuddles.

“Still much is needed to help the horses and dogs. Medical, food, and more,” Heart said, urging her followers to follow PAWS, a non-profit, anti-animal cruelty organization, to see how else they can help.

In December 2019, Heart teamed up with PAWSsion Project, a Bacolod-based, non-profit dog rescue group, to build a home for Kuya Jun and his many pets.

In June 2019, she announced that she would be building her own animal sanctuary in Sorsogon, where rescued animals could receive services such as spaying, neutering, tagging, and immunizations. – Rappler.com