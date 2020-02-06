MANILA, Philippines – Running Man has rescheduled their Manila visit amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The South Korean variety show was initially scheduled to perform at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on February 9, but has postponed their visit to June 21.

Running Man released a statement on Facebook on Thursday, February 6.

"With a heavy heart, it is very sad that due to the recent threat to the world, we will have to postpone this show that we've been waiting for so long to a later date," the statement said.

They pointed out that the show involves some of the Running Man hosts and fans playing games together and coming in close contact with each other on stage.

"We cannot let any sad case happen if someone is not feeling well or people around them start feeling ill because of attending the show," they said.

They said they look forward to meeting fans on the new date "with a healthier and a more enjoyable status."

Running Man is one of the most popular shows in South Korea, with a growing Philippine fan base. Its cast members include main host Yoo Jae-suk, Ji Suk-jin, Kim Jong-kook, Haha, Lee Kwang-soo, Song Ji-hyo, Jeon So-min, and Yang Se-chan.

As of February 5, the Department of Health confirmed the country's third case of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), as they continue to monitor 133 patients for the virus.

The 2019-nCoV outbreak began in Wuhan, China, and has so far killed 492 people and infected at least 23,939 people in 25 countries. – Rappler.com