MANILA, Philippines – Anne Curtis took to Instagram on Thursday, February 6 express her gratitude to her management company Viva Entertainment.

Anne, who is currently on maternity, leave wrote how Viva signed her up at the age of 12 years.

"I’ve been with my Viva Family since the age of 12 (yes, since Princess Dahlia in Magic Kingdom) and this year I’ll be celebrating my 23rd year in the industry and with Viva who have become my family," she said.

"A story I’ll never forget my dad telling me is when he met Boss Vic, he had told my dad, it will take time, years perhaps, but I will make your daughter a star in this industry.... and he kept his word to both my parents."

"I will forever be grateful that they took the chance and believed in me. Twenty-three years have gone by and here I still am making films and still in the industry and field of art I have grown to love. Although I am taking a little break now, I’ll always be a Viva Teen, Leading Lady and now Mama. Sending light and love to my Viva Family whom I know have been feeling down lately. Love you all," she said.

Viva Artist Agency, in return, wrote: "We love you Anne!"

Anne's message comes amid the recent controversy between Nadine Lustre and Viva. On January 27, Nadine, through her lawyers, announced that she was terminating her contract with the entertainment giant, citing Article 1920 of the Civil Code of the Philippines.

Viva, however, insisted that Nadine is still their contract star until 2029 and that they would launch legal action against her or anyone who deals directly with her. Nadine's lawyers have claimed that the actress is self-managed.

Nadine’s legal counsel Lorna Kapunan welcomed the threats of legal action “so [Viva’s] unconscionable, oppressive and illegal contract with Nadine (and their other artists) can be litigated in the proper forum.” – Rappler.com