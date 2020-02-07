LOOK: Kris Bernal engaged to non-showbiz boyfriend
MANILA, Philippines – GMA 7 actress Kris Bernal is engaged. On Thursday, February 6, her boyfriend Perry Choi popped the question to her during a birthday party she organized for him.
The proposal was captured by Nice Print Photography.
Kris and Perry have been dating for 3 years. In a December 31 post, she thanked Perry for being by her side.
"I want to thank you for the endless things you do for me and for everything that you are, @choi.perry. For loving me endlessly, honestly, constantly, completely, with all your heart, mind, and being!" Kris said.
Kris was last seen on the GMA afternoon teleserye Hanggang Sa Dulo ng Buhay Ko. – Rappler.com