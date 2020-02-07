MANILA, Philippines – Ronald Pressman, the father of celebrity sisters Yassi and Issa Pressman, died at the age of 90.

Issa posted about his passing on Instagram on Thursday, February 6.

Sharing photos of her dad, Issa said: "If you met my father, I bet he made you smile or laugh once if not more. He was charming, always smiling, and had a great sense of humor. He always saw the brighter side of things, no matter the situation."

"No wonder why you lived such a great and long life, you were always so positive," she continued, addressing her dad. "You were a happy ball of energy Papa."

According to a report on Pep, Ronald, a British national, died at St Luke's Medical Center in Bonifacio Global City from complications due to old age.

He reportedly suffered a heart attack on Sunday, February 2.

On Monday, February 3, Yassi posted a video of Ronald from his birthday in 2019.

Other stars offered their condolonces to the sisters and their family.

Commenting on Issa's post, Gabbi Garcia said: "Sending my love and prayers to you and Yassi. Love you Issa. Praying for Tito."

Bela Padilla, meanwhile, said, "My heart is with your fam, Issa."

"Oh Issa, my prayers are with you and [Yassi]," Donnalyn Bartolome commented. – Rappler.com