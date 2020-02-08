MANILA, Philippines – Saab Magalona and Jim Bacarro celebrated two special occasions on February 8: the 2nd birthday of their eldest son Pancho, and the christening of their second born, Vito.

The musician couple decided to go with a Beatles theme, and the party included a backdrop and a cake inspired by the album art of Yellow Submarine. (READ: 'Like a superhero, Pancho fought': Saab Magalona and Jim Bacarro share firstborn's 'origin story')

But by far the best part about doing the theme they chose was that we all got to see Pancho and Vito in outfits inspired by the iconic Sgt. Pepper’s album cover. If there was ever anything guaranteed to lift anyone’s spirits, it’s the Bacarro brothers sporting Beatles moustaches.

Among the family’s guests were Saab and Jim’s Cheats bandmates and their close family and friends.

Pancho was born on February 8, 2018, while Vito followed on September 16, 2019. Saab and Jim married in 2015. – Rappler.com