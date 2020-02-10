MANILA, Philippines – Renée Zellweger won the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Judy during the 2020 Oscars held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California on Monday, February 10 (Sunday, February 9 in the US).

Renée played American singer and actress Judy Garland in the 2019 drama biopic about the last years of Judy's career.

This is Renée's 4th nomination and second Oscar. She won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2004 for Cold Mountain.

Renee bested fellow nominees Charlize Theron (Bombshell), Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), and Scarlet Johansson (Marriage Story). – Rappler.com