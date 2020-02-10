MANILA, Philippines – Laura won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as a divorce lawyer in Marriage Story during the 2020 Oscars held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California on Monday, February 10 (Sunday, February 9 in the US).

In Marriage Story, Laura Dern plays Nora Fanshaw, Nicole Barber (Scarlett Johansson)’s lawyer who helps her through the divorce process.

The actress dedicated the award to her "heroes" – her parents actors Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd.

She beat actresses Scarlett Johansson, (Jojo Rabbit) Florence Pugh (Little Women), Margot Robbie, (Bombshell), and Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell). – Rappler.com