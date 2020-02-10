MANILA, Philippines – Joaquin Phoenix won the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role at the 2020 Oscars, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California on Monday, February 10 (Sunday, February 9 in the US).

Joaquin won for his role as Arthur Fleck, an outcast and aspiring comedian who later becomes Gotham's notorius criminal Joker.

His first Academy Award follows months of controversy over the arthouse origin story about Batman's nemesis, which stoked fears of inciting violence even as it hoarded nominations and awards.

"We share the same love, the love of film. This form of expression has given me the most extraordinary life," the actor said before launching into an emotional call for Hollywood to "use our voice for the voiceless" and "fight against injustice."

He ended his speech with a tearful tribute to his brother River, who died of an overdose in 1993 at age 23.

"Run to the rescue with love and peace will follow," Phoenix said, quoting his brother.

#Oscars Moment: Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor for his work in @jokermovie. pic.twitter.com/M8ryZGKGHV — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

Joaquin won over Antonio Banderas, (Pain and Glory), Leonardo DiCaprio, (Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood), Adam Driver, Marriage Story, and Jonathan Pryce, (The Two Popes). – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com