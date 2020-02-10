MANILA, Philippines – Parasite won the Oscar for Best Picture during the 2020 Academy Awards at Hollywood's Dolby Theater on Monday, February 10 (Sunday, February 9 in the US).

It's the first foreign language and South Korean film to win the Best Picture title in Oscars history.

Only 10 foreign-language films have been nominated for the Best Picture title thus far, including Alfonso Cuaron's film Roma which was nominated in 2019, Michael Haneke's Amour nominated in 2012, Letters to Iwo Jima nominated in 2006, and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon in 2000.

Director Bong Joon-ho had earlier won the award for Best Director. The film was also named Best International Picture in the same night.

Parasite follows a poor South Korean family as they slowly infiltrate the lives of a rich family. The film won the Palme d'Or at Cannes. – Rappler.com