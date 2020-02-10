MANILA, Philippines – Brad Pitt won the Best Supporting Actor award during the 2020 Academy Awards for his role in Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood. This is the veteran actor's first acting Oscar.

During his acceptance speech on Monday, February 10 (Sunday evening, February 9 in the US), Brad thanked director Quentin Tarantino and co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. He dedicated the award to movie stuntmen.

"I'm a bit gobsmacked. I'm not one to look back, but this has made me do so," Pitt said to the audience at the Dolby Theatre.

"I also wanna say why we are all doing this, I think it's time that we give a little love to our stunt coordinators and our stunt crews," he said.

"Once upon a time in Hollywood... ain't that the truth."

He also dedicated the awards to his children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Brad won over nominees Tom Hanks, (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Al Pacino, (The Irishman), Joe Pesci, (The Irishman), and Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes). – Rappler.com