MANILA, Philippines – A former contestant of It's Showtime talent segment "Tawag ng Tanghalan" has caught the attention of two music powerhouses – Kelly Clarkson and Sam Smith – over his cover of "Too Good At Goodbyes."

A video of Carlmalone Montecido casually belting out a cover of the Sam Smith song has gone viral on Twitter, catching the attention of the two singers. In true Filipino fashion, Carlmalone is singing karaoke-style at a spot familiar to many Filipinos: a mall display for a portable karaoke device.

"WHO IS THIS KID!!!!!? YOU ARE OUT OF THIS UNIVERSE WHOEVER YOU ARE," wrote Sam on Twitter (all caps his).

WHO IS THIS KID!!!!!? YOU ARE OUT OF THIS UNIVERSE WHOEVER YOU ARE pic.twitter.com/4zHfaXVSw0 — Sam Smith (@samsmith) February 8, 2020

"This video has been going around my team as well! This kid is insane!!" said Kelly Clarkson, the first ever American Idol and current The Voice judge and mentor.

Carlmalone competed in the first season of the hit singing contest, which is a segment in the wildly popular noontime variety show It's Showtime on ABS-CBN. He also happens to be blind.

Here are more videos of Carlmalone as a contestant in "Tawag ng Tanghalan":

Carlmalone competed during the 2016-2017 edition of the contest.

In 2018, stage director Paul Ballano posted on Facebook that Carlmalone had been unable to collect his consolation prize because he could not retrieve some required documents. ABS-CBN immediately processed Carlmalone's prize money and talent fees for certain gigs after the post was brought to the attention of Laurenti Dyogi, the media giant's Head of Entertainment Production. – Rappler.com