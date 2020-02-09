MANILA, Philippines – TV host Joyce Pring married actor Juancho Trivino on Sunday, February 9.

The garden wedding was held at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila based on actress Glady Reyes' post. Gladys plays Juancho's mother in the afternoon show Madrasta.

Aside from Gladys, two of Juancho's co-stars, Thea Tolentino and Phytos Ramirez, were also present.

Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho also attended the wedding.

The couple confirmed their relationship back in May. They got engaged in August but only confirmed the news in November.

While anchoring the entertainment segment of 24 Oras in November, Joyce was asked some details of the wedding. She only shared that the wedding was going to happen during the first quarter of the year.

In January, Juancho shared that their wedding was supposed to be held in Tagaytay. But following the Taal volcano eruption, they decided to change their plans. – Rappler.com