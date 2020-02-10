LOOK: Spike Lee honors Kobe Bryant at Oscars 2020
MANILA, Philippines – Filmmaker Spike Lee paid tribute to late basketball great Kobe Bryant at the 2020 Academy Awards held on Monday, February 10 (Sunday, February 9 in the US).
The BlacKkKlansman director, who is an Academy Award winner himself, presented the award for Best Director at the ceremonies held at Hollywood's Dolby Theater.
Spike turned up at the awards wearing a custom Gucci suit in purple and yellow – the colors of the Los Angeles Lakers, the team that Kobe played for his entire career.
The collar of the suit was embroidered with Kobe's jersey number, "24." He also wore a pair of Nike Kobe 9 Elite trainers.
In 2009, Spike directed Kobe Doin' Work, a documentary that followed a day in Kobe's life during the 2007 to 2008 NBA season.
Kobe was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26, along with eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.
Following the crash, Spike posted several tributes to the player on his Instagram page. – Rappler.com