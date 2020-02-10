MANILA, Philippines – Filmmaker Spike Lee paid tribute to late basketball great Kobe Bryant at the 2020 Academy Awards held on Monday, February 10 (Sunday, February 9 in the US).

The BlacKkKlansman director, who is an Academy Award winner himself, presented the award for Best Director at the ceremonies held at Hollywood's Dolby Theater.

Spike turned up at the awards wearing a custom Gucci suit in purple and yellow – the colors of the Los Angeles Lakers, the team that Kobe played for his entire career.



