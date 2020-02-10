MANILA, Philippines – Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo are returning to the big screen in 2020.

On Monday, February 10, Star Cinema announced that the real life couple will be starring in a movie – After Forever, under the direction of Cathy Garcia-Molina.

The story will be written by Carmi Raymundo, who has written The Hows of Us, Barcelona, and last year's big hit Hello Love Goodbye, where Kathryn was paired with GMA 7 actor Alden Richards.

In September 2019, Kathryn confirmed that she and Daniel will be working on projects together in 2020, including a teleserye. (LIST: All the new shows and films ABS-CBN is releasing in 2020)

The two took a break from joint projects in 2019. Kathryn said they made the decision so that they could focus on growing their individual careers.

The two last worked together on the movie The Hows of Us in 2018. – Rappler.com