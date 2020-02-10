MANILA, Philippines – Following Solicitor General Jose Calida's filing of a quo warranto petition against media giant ABS-CBN on Monday, February 10, its roster of celebrities took to social media to show their support.

On Instagram, Angel Locsin wrote: "Praying that the law shall be used to protect jobs, press freedom, justice and betterment of the Filipino people."

Bea Alonzo simply wrote "Kapamilya."

Coco Martin, who was one of the actors who signed a letter and asked Congress to tackle the franchise posted: "Mahabang taon na napatunayan ng ABS CBN na kahit ano man ang dumating na pagsubok sa ating bansa lagi sila nandyan para tumulong sa ating bayan!!!" (ABS-CBN has proven for many years that whatever challenges our country might face, they are there there to help our fellow countrymen.)

Bianca Gonzalez-Intal posted: "Kapamilya in the service of the Filipino."

Other actors who showed support include Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Gerald Anderson, Joshua Garcia, Karla Estrada, JM de Guzman, Agot Isidro, Amy Perez, Jolina Magdangal, and John Prats.

Vice Ganda also expressed his support via Twitter.

Ikalulungkot ng higit na nakararaming Pilipino sa Pilipinas at sa buong mundo kung isasara ang ABS-CBN. #NoToABSCBNShutDown — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) February 10, 2020

Last January, Lea Salonga and Anne Curtis were among the stars who signed a petition for ABS-CBN's franchise renewal. Liza Soberano and Sharon Cuneta earlier said they hope that President Rodrigo Duterte will reconsider his decision about not renewing the franchise.

Calida accused ABS-CBN of a form of foreign ownership citing the network's Philippine Depositary Receipts (PDRs).

He also accused the network of "highly abusive practices benefitting a greedy few at the expense of millions of its loyal subscribers."

The quo warranto petition comes after President Rodrigo Duterte issued several threats in the past that he vowed to block the network's franchise renewal. The franchise will expireby the end of March.

In the Philippines, broadcast companies such as radio and television networks must obtain a franchise from Congress under Republic Act 3846.

The franchise bill needs approval by the House of Representatives before it is forwarded to the Senate. A version of the bill approved by both the House and the Senate will still require presidential approval. – Rappler.com