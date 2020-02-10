MANILA, Philippines – Actress Arci Muñoz met Oscar-winning Parasite director Bong Joon-ho and one of the stars of the movie, Song Kang-ho, during a party in Hollywood over the 2020 Oscars weekend.

"I greeted mr. Kang ho Song! Had a convo with him in korean!! Oh was soo glad I took my korean class!! Told him how much I love their movie!! He quickly grabbed me by the hand and introduced me to ze man!! #bongjoonho And so the next photo happened! Congratulations to #parasitemovie @parasitemovie making history today at the #oscars#academyawards," said Arci in an Instagram post.



The 92nd Academy Awards happened Monday, February 10 (Sunday, February 9 in the US) at the Dolby Theater.

She also posted a photo of herself next to an Oscar statue.

Parasite made history as the first foreign language movie to win the Best Picture award, on top of Best Original Screenplay, Best Foreign Feature Film, and Best Director awards.

A day before the Oscars, Arci also met Fast and Furious actress Michelle Rodriguez, who she described as her "girl crush."

– Rappler.com