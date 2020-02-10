MANILA, Philippines – Marcelito Pomoy again wowed the judges and audience on America's Got Talent: The Champions on Sunday, February 9 with his vocal range, performing the Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson version of "Beauty and the Beast."

Marcelito channeled both Celine and Peabo's voices for the performance.

Judge Heidi Klum said she continues to be impressed.

"It never gets old. Like when those voices are keep coming out and it's like so many voices inside of your body, it is just incredible over and over and over again," she said.

Howie Mandel and Alesha Dixon also praised him for the song choice. Simon Cowell said that his performance was better but if it were up to him, it would have been "something less predictable."

In a February 8 video, Marcelito clarified that song was chosen by the show's staff and music arrangers.

The winner will be announced soon.

Marcelito made it to the finals of the show after he performed a flawless rendition of Andrea Bocelli's "Con Te Partiro."

Before joining this version of America's Got Talent, Marcelito won the second season of Pilipinas Got Talent in 2011. – Rappler.com