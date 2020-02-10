MANILA, Philippines – Julia Montes and Nadine Lustre are teaming up for an upcoming teleserye called Burado, under Dreamscape Entertainment.

Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Edrinal posted photos from the meeting on Monday, February 10. Joining the two was Paulo Avelino, whom both have worked with in past projects.

Zanjoe Marudo and Thai actor Denkhun Ngamnet are also part of the cast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deo Endrinal (@montie08) on Feb 10, 2020 at 2:35am PST

View this post on Instagram Burado is coming soon on Primetime with @pauavelino @onlyzanjoemarudo @montesjulia08 #kapamilyaforever A post shared by Deo Endrinal (@montie08) on Feb 10, 2020 at 2:35am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deo Endrinal (@montie08) on Feb 10, 2020 at 2:37am PST

Other cast members who were also present include Carmi Martin, Angel Aquino, Joko Diaz, Ina Raymundo, Lotlot de Leon, Matet de Leon, Raymond Bagatsing, Mccoy de Leon, Javi Benitez, and Kokoy de Santos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deo Endrinal (@montie08) on Feb 10, 2020 at 3:11am PST

Shooting will take place in the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia and India.

Burado will be Nadine's first project after being a judge for Your Moment.

The show on the otherhand will be Julia's second project since her break last year. Her latest show, 24/7, is scheduled for release this February. – Rappler.com