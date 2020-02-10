Nadine Lustre, Julia Montes to star in new teleserye 'Burado'
MANILA, Philippines – Julia Montes and Nadine Lustre are teaming up for an upcoming teleserye called Burado, under Dreamscape Entertainment.
Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Edrinal posted photos from the meeting on Monday, February 10. Joining the two was Paulo Avelino, whom both have worked with in past projects.
Zanjoe Marudo and Thai actor Denkhun Ngamnet are also part of the cast.
Other cast members who were also present include Carmi Martin, Angel Aquino, Joko Diaz, Ina Raymundo, Lotlot de Leon, Matet de Leon, Raymond Bagatsing, Mccoy de Leon, Javi Benitez, and Kokoy de Santos.
Shooting will take place in the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia and India.
Burado will be Nadine's first project after being a judge for Your Moment.
The show on the otherhand will be Julia's second project since her break last year. Her latest show, 24/7, is scheduled for release this February. – Rappler.com