MANILA, Philippines – In case you missed it, Friends actor Matthew Perry finally joined Instagram on February 6.

His first post was a video of himself as his Friends character Chandler Bing, doing Chandler’s trademark awkward dance. In the caption he wrote, “This is how thrilled I am to finally be on Instagram. So, here we go…”

So far, Matthew has made two more posts, a selfie with an alien-looking statuette, and a photo of him laughing with former US president Barack Obama.

With Matthew on Instagram, all 6 of the main cast members are now on Instagram, with Jennifer Aniston breaking the internet with a photo of the gang when she joined the social media platform in October 2019.

Jennifer and their other co-star Lisa Kudrow welcomed Matthew onto the platform with throwback photos and captions that make references to the show.

Friends, which told the story of a group of 6 young adults living in New York City, ran from 1994 to 2004, and is considered by many to be one of the most memorable television shows in recent history.

The show has remained popular even over a decade after it wrapped up, and fans continue to call for a reunion film or series. In November 2019, it was reported that the main stars are in talks for an "unscripted reunion special," though it was far from a done deal.

Whether that happens or not, the cast members have famously stayed friends through the years, and have reunited in television events and interviews several times, including in 2016, when they celebrated the 12-year anniversary of the Friends finale. – Rappler.com