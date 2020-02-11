MANILA, Philippines – Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo opened a new business together over the weekend. The couple are owners of a new cat cafe – Litterbucks.

On Instagram, Jennylyn wrote: "Thank you to everyone who joined us in our opening! Our furbabies were thrilled to meet you. To those who missed it, come drop by, we are open Mondays to Sundays, 10am to 10pm!"

The cafe is a place where people can hang out having coffee, cookies or tea and play with the cats. Aside from Litterbucks, Jennylyn is also behind Chunky Dough, the cookie business she started in 2018.

The cafe is open from 10 am to 10pm. Reservations are needed for the cat lounge from 1 pm to 8pm.

Litterbucks is located at 128 Animat Bldg. Maginhawa St, Diliman, Quezon City. – Rappler.com