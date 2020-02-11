MANILA, Philippines – Dingdong Dantes took to social media on Tuesday, February 11 to show his support for ABS-CBN, after Solicitor General Jose Calida filed a petition asking the Supreme Court to declare invalid its legislative franchise.

In a series of tweets, Dingdong, said that despite being from a rival network, all of them are one in the industry.

"Magkaiba man ng bakod, we are one in the media industry. We have one love for the many talents and crafts under this Network, the products and output of which, directly or indirectly, benefit the lives of millions of Filipinos," he said.

He also quoted Buhay Partylist congressman Lito Atienza, who called on Congress to act on the franchise renwal.

“this Congress is really paralyzed with inaction; and we should not be deserving to be called representatives of the people.” — Dingdong Dantes (@dingdongdantes) February 11, 2020

The Descendants of the Sun star said that he hopes that Congress will do what is right.

"In the end, I pray that the true interests of the people, under the rule of law, will prevail over any other political agenda conveniently veiled as a countermeasure against alleged abuses.

"I pray too that the government, thru Congress, will hear out its constituents. After all, Congress is supposed to represent our “voice.” #NoToABSCBNShutDown."

Some of ABS-CBN's roster of stars earlier expressed their support for the network.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that they are giving ABS-CBN 10 days to comment on the petition, which asked for a temporary restraining order (TRO) on the network's KBO channel.

The quo warranto petition comes after President Rodrigo Duterte vowed to block the network's franchise renewal. The franchise will expire by the end of March 2020.

In the Philippines, broadcast companies such as radio and television networks must obtain a franchise from Congress under Republic Act 3846. The franchise bill needs approval by the House of Representatives before it is forwarded to the Senate. A version of the bill approved by both the House and the Senate will still require presidential approval. – Rappler.com