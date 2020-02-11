MANILA, Philippines – Life is pretty much imitating art now as You star Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg and Love are pregnant, remember?) is expecting his first child with wife Domino Kirke.

Kirke confirmed the news via an Instagram post on Monday, February 10, sharing a photo of her baby bump.

"Pregnancy after loss is whole other thing. After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done," she wrote.

Kirke, who is a doula (birth attendant), proceeded to share her journey with pregnancy and childbirth, from the losses she's seen, the miscarriages she's experienced, and the birth community and knowledge she gained these past 10 years.

The Gossip Girl actor and Kirke wed in February 2017. This'll be the couple's first child, although Kirke already has a 10-year-old son from a previous relationship.