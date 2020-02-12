MANILA, Philippines – Marcelito Pomoy's performance on America's Got Talent: The Champions may have been beset with several issues, but for the dual-voice singer, no matter what happens, he is "already a winner."

Marcelito has wowed both judges and audiences throughout the season with his ability to sing in both a female soprano and male tenor voice. His performances earned him in a spot in the show's finals, during which he sang "Beauty and The Beast," as originally sung by Peabo Bryson and Celine Dion.

A video of his performance was released ahead of the episode's airing in the US on February 10, prompting Marcelito to say on his Facebook page that the video had been "leaked."

He had also said in a February 8 video on his YouTube channel that the song was not his choice.

Warning his fans to not be disappointed with his finale performance, he said, "Hindi lang naman ako ang nagddecide, kung 'di sila mismo dun, yung mga music arranger, kasi talagang naghanap sila kung ano talaga mas best para sa akin (I'm not the only one who decides, but they themselves, the music arrangers, because they really find the song that is best for for me)."

"Pero siyempre, nagaagree pa rin sila sa comment ni sir Simon [Cowell], so sila yung mga naghahanap ng way kung paano talagang mas nababagay sa kin na kanta (but of course they still agree with the comments of Simon Cowell, so they look for a way to make a song fit me)," he said. He added that the production team was run short on time, so he had no say in the song that was given to him.

He said in a later interview with ABS-CBN that he would have preferred a different song. "Mas gusto ko yung mas best eh, mas maganda kasi yung ikaw mismo ang nakaka-ano sa sarili mo na mayroong kanta na para sa 'yo (I would have wanted the best. It would have been better if you got to choose the song you know is right for you)."

Despite this, he said in the ABS-CBN interview that he was happy just to be able to sing the song well.

He also said in a Facebook post on February 11: "I really don't need to win this contest because for me I am already a winner..For in your hearts I can feel how all feel...I feel that I win your hearts...so I am alreadya a winner."

"But if I won this contest it's gonna be a big opportunity for me to share the prize money to all the needy.. So still hoping and praying for being the champion of this contest," he continued.





Marcelito, who won the second season of Pilipinas Got Talent in 2011, advanced to the grand finals of the current season of America's Got Talent: The Champions, along with acrobatic act the Sandou Trio Russian Bar, the dog tricks act Alexa Lauenburger, trapeze artists Duo Transcend, triple talent Hans, and violinist Tyler Butler Figueroa.

They will be competing with 4 other performers – singer Angelina Jordan, and dance groups Boogie Storm, V. Unbeatable, and Silhouettes – who went straight to the grand finals after receiving the Golden Buzzer.

The winner will be announced in a finals results show, set to air in the US on February 17. – Rappler.com